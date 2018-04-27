Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 5-year-old child in Big Bear, another arrested for alleged child abuse

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A 5-year-old child died Friday after injuries sustained from suspected child abuse at his or her home in Big Bear Lake.

Authorities believe Julia Moore, 34, and Janet Putnam, 63, abused the child.

On Monday around 3 a.m., pediatricians and social workers from Loma Linda University Children's Hospital called San Bernardino County sheriff's detectives about a 5-year-old child who was under their care and had been transferred from Big Bear.

The child had suffered multiple injuries while staying at the home. During the investigation, authorities determined the injuries were not an accident and intentionally inflicted on the child. Children and Family Services then removed five other children from that home.

On Wednesday, Moore and Putnam were arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

When the child died from the injuries he or she sustained on Friday, Moore's possible charges were then changed to murder and child abuse resulting in death. Putnam faces felony child abuse charges.

Moore is held at Central Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail, while Putnam is held in lieu of $100,000.

Anyone with more information was urged to call Detective Kathy Oros or Detective James Williams at (909) 387-3589. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
