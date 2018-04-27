The 4 best movies screening in Beverly Hills this week

From a life-affirming documentary to the U.S. debut of a 50-year-old Italian masterpiece, here are the four movies to see in and around Beverly Hills this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
The Heart of Nuba (2016)
Welcome to the war-torn Nuba Mountains of Sudan, where American doctor Tom Catena selflessly and courageously serves the needs of a forgotten people, as the region is bombed relentlessly by an indicted war criminal, Omar Al-Bashir. Two things remain constant: Dr. Tom's faith and his enduring love for the Nuba people.
The documentary, which holds a perfect 100 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, is screening at 2:40 p.m. daily at Laemmle's Music Hall 3 (9036 Wilshire Blvd.) through May 3. Get tickets here.
The Great Silence (1968)
On an unforgiving, snow swept frontier, a group of bloodthirsty bounty hunters, led by the vicious Loco (Klaus Kinski) prey on a band of persecuted outlaws who have taken to the hills. As the price on each head is collected one-by-one, only a mute gunslinger named Silence (Jean-Louis Trintignant) stands between the innocent refuges and the greed and corruption that the bounty hunters represent. But, in this harsh, brutal world, the lines between right and wrong aren't always clear and good doesn't always triumph. Featuring superb photography and a haunting score from maestro Ennio Morricone, director Sergio Corbucci's bleak, brilliant and violent vision of an immoral, honorless west is widely considered to be among the very best and most influential Euro-Westerns ever made.
The film, which also holds a 100 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, is showing at Ahrya Fine Arts Theater (8556 Wilshire Blvd.) through May 3.Get tickets here.
The Death of Stalin (2017)
The one-liners fly as fast as political fortunes fall in this uproarious, wickedly irreverent satire from Armando Iannucci (Veep, In the Loop). Moscow, 1953: when tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin drops dead, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to be the next Soviet leader. Among the contenders are the dweeby Georgy Malenkov (Jeffrey Tambor), the wily Nikita Khrushchev (Steve Buscemi), and the sadistic secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria (Simon Russell Beale). But as they bumble, brawl, and backstab their way to the top, just who is running the government?
"The Death of Stalin" enjoys a 96 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes; it's playing at AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.) through May 2. Get tickets here.
The Rider (2017)
After a tragic riding accident, young cowboy Brady (Brady Jandreau), once a rising star of the rodeo circuit, is warned that his competition days are over. Back home, Brady finds himself wondering what he has to live for when he can no longer do what gives him a sense of purpose: to ride and compete. In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search for new identity and tries to redefine his idea of what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.
The film, which has a 96 percent critical score, is showing at The Landmark (10850 West Pico Blvd.) through May 3. Get tickets here.