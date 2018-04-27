The very best movies showing in Santa Monica this week

From a quirky New York romantic comedy to an edge-of-your seat horror flick, here are the four movies to see in and around Santa Monica this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Keep the Change
When aspiring filmmaker David (Brandon Polansky) is mandated by a judge to attend a social program at the Jewish Community Center, he is sure of one thing: he doesn't belong there. But when he's assigned to visit the Brooklyn Bridge with the vivacious Sarah (Samantha Elisofon), sparks fly and his convictions are tested. Their budding relationship must weather Sarah's romantic past, David's judgmental mother (Jessica Walter), and their own pre-conceptions of what love is supposed to look like. Under the guise of an off-kilter New York romantic comedy, Keep the Change does something quite radical -featuring a cast of actors with autism and offering a refreshingly honest portrait of a community seldom depicted on the big screen.
With a critical score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Keep the Change" has gotten rave reviews thus far. It plays at Laemmle's Monica Film Center (1332 2nd St.) through May 3. Get tickets here.
The Death of Stalin
The one-liners fly as fast as political fortunes fall in this uproarious, wickedly irreverent satire from Armando Iannucci (Veep, In the Loop). Moscow, 1953: when tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin drops dead, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to be the next Soviet leader. Among the contenders are the dweeby Georgy Malenkov (Jeffrey Tambor), the wily Nikita Khrushchev (Steve Buscemi), and the sadistic secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria (Simon Russell Beale). But as they bumble, brawl, and backstab their way to the top, just who is running the government?
Satirical comedy "The Death of Stalin" enjoys a 96 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes; it's also playing at Laemmle's Monica Film Center (1332 2nd St.) through May 3. Get tickets here.
A Quiet Place
In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.
With a current critical score of 95 percent, positive feedback for the new horror film has been anything but muted. It's playing at AMC Santa Monica 7 (1310 3rd St.), ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Pl.e, Ste. 330) and AMC Dine-In Theatres Marina 6 (13455 Maxella Ave., Marina Del Rey). Get tickets here.
Zama
Zama, an officer of the Spanish Crown born in South America, waits for a letter from the King granting him a transfer from the town in which he is stagnating, to a better place. His situation is delicate. He must ensure that nothing overshadows his transfer. He is forced to accept submissively every task entrusted to him by successive Governors who come and go as he stays behind. The years go by and the letter from the King never arrives. When Zama notices everything is lost, he joins a party of soldiers that go after a dangerous bandit.
"Zama" currently holds a 93 percent critical score. It's playing at Laemmle's Royal Theatre (11523 Santa Monica Blvd.) through May 3. Get tickets here.