New to debut: Meet Westwood's 3 business newbies

Sip. | Photo: Bernadette T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to get to know the newest businesses to open in Westwood? From a fitness studio to a bubble tea spot, read on for the latest hotspots to land in this area of Los Angeles.

Kony Pizzeria


1101 Gayley Ave.
Pasta with meatballs. | Photo: Kony pizzeria/Yelp

Kony Pizzeria is an Italian spot, offering New York-style pizzas, salads, pastas, heroes and chicken wings.

If you're craving pizza, popular menu items include the Jalapeno Chicken, the Eggplant Parmagiana, and the Vegetarian Supreme.

Kony Pizzeria's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Michael R., who reviewed Kony Pizzeria on April 4, wrote, "This place popped up out of nowhere in the middle of Westwood and we're glad it did!"

"Best pizza place ever," Alex I. noted. "The customer service is phenomenal and the site itself is a great location."

Yelper Sun-kai P. wrote, "Took my little sister to UCLA to visit the campus, afterwards we walked around and came across Kony and decided to try it out. We tried the chicken jalapeno pizza which was pretty good."

Kony Pizzeria is open daily from 11am-11pm.

Lagree Fitness Studio


1001 Gayley Ave, Ste 104.
Photo: Becky L./Yelp

Lagree Fitness Studio sells itself as the "only patented workout in Los Angeles."

The fitness studio, which was founded by Sebastian Lagree, offers personal training and classes. Workouts are designed to stimulate patrons' core muscles, endurance, strength, cardio and balance.

Lagree Fitness Studio currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Laleh J. noted, "I love the pilates reformer-fantastic total body workout, and you really see great results if you are consistent. Also I feel much stronger. This is a nice studio for those who live in the Westwood area."

Yelper Stephanie K. wrote, "Awesome addition to Westwood. I've only been to three classes so far, but I can already tell that I'm going to become a regular. Classes are very challenging but definitely doable with modifications."

Sip


10967 Weyburn Ave.
Photo: Marla F./Yelp

Sip is a spot to score bubble tea, matcha and small bites.

Formerly home to YoungBud, Weyburn Avenue's Sip serves up a long list of bubble teas, like Aloe Matcha, Lychee Oolong Milk Tea, and Jasmine Milk Tea. It also sells Onimatcha small bites, with your choice of salmon, tuna, spam and egg, and shrimp.

Yelp users are generally positive about Sip, which currently holds four stars out of 106 reviews on the site.

Yelper Amy N., who reviewed Sip on April 4, wrote, "Drinks are pretty good! I got the aloe matcha, it's a very mellow sweet flavor but not much of a matcha taste. My sister got the matcha milk tea, it's got a smooth matcha taste that I liked."

Yelper Nicole L. wrote, "SIP: Drinks: I've never been a fan of Matcha but their blueberry matcha milk tea is my go to! The blueberry flavor masks the matcha which is probably why I like it and it's super unique!"

Sip is open daily from noon-10pm.
