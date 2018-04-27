Trending local: Brentwood's 5 most desirable destinations

BUSINESS

Whether you're driving into Brentwood for the afternoon or you live and work in the neighborhood, do you know the most popular local places?

You might think you do, but Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots to visit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of Brentwood businesses. Here's a rundown of the five most popular local businesses.

1. The Getty Center



Photo: The getty center/Yelp

Coming in at number one is art museum The Getty Center, situated at 1200 Getty Center Dr. With 4.5 stars out of a whopping 2,745 reviews on Yelp, it's a proven local favorite.

You could spend days exploring the art galleries and the manicured grounds, so don't settle on a one-and-done visit. The Getty Center also has plenty of tables, free WiFi, and space to spread out on the grass, making it a great place for a picnic or to work remotely.

2. Sushi Sasabune



Photo: Nette T./Yelp

Sushi bar and Japanese eatery Sushi Sasabune is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 11917 Wilshire Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 946 reviews.

Guided by fish importer turned chef Nobi Kusuhara, you can expect the freshest catches of the day and an ever-changing menu that features daily lunch and dinner sets.

3. Orangetheory Fitness Los Angeles - Brentwood



Photo: Orangetheory Fitness/Yelp

Orangetheory Fitness Los Angeles - Brentwood is not only a gym, boot camp and personal training spot; it's another much-loved neighborhood go-to business. The fitness studio has five stars out of 218 Yelp reviews. If you want to check it out for yourself, head over to 11661 San Vicente Blvd.

The gym boasts that the average person can burn between 500 and 1,000 calories per workout, and it offers a variety of membership options, including prepaid packages and monthly passes.

4. India's Tandoori



Photo: India's Tandoori/Yelp
India's Tandoori, at 11819 Willshire Blvd., earned 4.5 stars out of 829 reviews on Yelp to land fourth on our list. The Indian restaurant has a lengthy menu, including traditional dishes and classic fan favorites.

The restaurant, which is 100 percent halal, takes orders online and also does catering, and it's popular with both local residents and Los Angeles' biggest names.

5. India's Oven



Photo: Jacqueline R./Yelp

Lastly, there's India's Oven, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 811 reviews. Swing by 11645 Wilshire Blvd. to compare the food and menu to India's Tandoori, or order take out from both eateries and conduct your own taste test at home.

India's Oven has served northern Indian fare in the same Brentwood location for over 30 years, and its especially well known for its appetizers, like the Papari Chat, mini crispy Indian pappadum wafers and the Chicken Pankhuri.
