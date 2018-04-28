Metro Green Line extension into South Bay secures funding

Metro says the Green Line extension into the South Bay has secured its funding.The California State Transportation Agency gave the green light for the funds, along with 28 other projects in the Golden State.Metro received $231.3 million to complete the 4.6-mile Green Line extension from Redondo Beach to Torrance.If the project is completed on time, it could be ready for when the City of Angels hosts the Olympic Games.Construction of the remainder of the South Bay extension is scheduled to begin in 2026.