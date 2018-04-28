COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Long Beach company searching for artist to create murals at its headquarters

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Software developer Laserfiche is commissioning a series of murals.


The Long Beach company said in a statement it's teaming up with the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association. The company wants to inspire artists, its employees and bring attention to Long Beach's Bixby Knolls neighborhood.

The selected artist will create site-specific murals for inside the Laserfiche headquarters, as well as on the company's parking deck.

Artists can submit their portfolio up until midnight on June 18.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityartmural artsbusinessLos Angeles CountyLong Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Annenberg Beach House hosts picnic in Santa Monica
4 visual and performing arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
San Bernardino police take at-risk youth camping
Thousands of guns melted in Rancho Cucamonga
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News