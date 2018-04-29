Man with machete accused of killing pot-bellied pig in Ontario

A man was arrested for alleged felony animal cruelty after police said he killed a pot-bellied pig with a machete in Ontario.Ontario police responded to the 500 block of W. Belmont Street at about 12:45 p.m. Friday.Authorities said the suspect, who was not identified, killed the pot-bellied pig with a machete and was subsequently arrested.Humane Society crews took the deceased animal away. It was not immediately known who owned it, authorities said.Other animals on the property had people to care for them and were allowed to stay at the scene, according to police.The suspect faced felony animal cruelty charges.