Kony Pizzeria comes to Westwood with N.Y.-style pies, daily specials

Photo: Kony Pizzeria/Yelp

By Hoodline
New York-style pizza fans, take heed: There's a new eatery in Westwood to get your fix. Kony Pizzeria has opened its doors at 1101 Gayley Ave. following the success of the original Koreatown location.

Offering two levels of seating and an outdoor patio, Kony Pizzeria features lunch specials on weekdays, daily happy hour pricing from 4-7 p.m. (dine-in only) and free delivery.

On the pizza menu, try the jalapeno chicken, white ricotta or house supreme (pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion and olives) or build your own 12- or 18-inch thin-crust pie. Options also include garlic knots, pasta dishes, chicken wings and hero sandwiches on a French baguette (meatball, eggplant or chicken parmigiana).

Kony Pizzeria (short for King of New York Pizzeria) has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Alex I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 4, said, "Best pizza place ever! The customer service is phenomenal and the site itself is a great location. I highly recommend anyone in the area trying this place out."

And Bennett W. said, "My family had lunch here today and the food was excellent! We got several different pizzas and pastas, as well as some appetizers. The decor was nice and the seating was plentiful."

Head on over to check it out: Kony Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
