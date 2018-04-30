Circle of Health Community Campaign

Bring a friend or family member and join the Circle of Health on a healthier path to life. Join our ABC7 Community "Circle of Health" Facebook group page at facebook.com/groups/ABC7CircleofHealth.
UCLA Health
For more than 60 years, UCLA Health has provided the best in health care and the latest in medical technology to the people of Los Angeles and throughout the world. UCLA Health is among the most comprehensive and advanced health care systems in the world. Together, UCLA Health and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA strive every day to be a model that redefines the standard of excellence in health care. It is their integrated mission to provide state-of-the-art patient care, to train top medical professionals and to support pioneering research and discovery.
The UCLA Health physicians are world leaders in the diagnosis and treatment of complex illnesses, and their hospitals are consistently ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. UCLA Health is at the cutting edge of biomedical research, and our doctors and scientists are pioneering work across an astounding range of disciplines, from organ transplantation and cardiac surgery to neurosurgery and cancer treatment, and bringing the latest discoveries to virtually every field of medicine.
For more information visit: https://www.uclahealth.org/
American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Founded by six cardiologists in 1924, our organization now includes more than 22.5 million volunteers and supporters. We fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide critical tools and information to save and improve lives. Our nationwide organization includes 156 local offices and more than 3,000 employees. We moved our national headquarters from New York to Dallas in 1975 to be more centrally located. The American Stroke Association was created as a division in 1997 to bring together the organization's stroke-related activities.
To improve the lives of all Americans, we provide public health education in a variety of ways. We're the nation's leader in CPR education training. We help people understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices. We provide science-based treatment guidelines to healthcare professionals to help them provide quality care to their patients. We educate lawmakers, policymakers and the public as we advocate for changes to protect and improve the health of our communities.
For more information visit: http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/Affiliate/Los+Angeles/California/Home_UCM_WSA012_AffiliatePage.jsp
County of Los Angeles Public Health Office of Women's Health
The Office of Women's Health (OWH) was established in 1998 to protect, preserve, and advance the health of women in Los Angeles County by:
- Promoting health equity.
- Providing education and promoting resources, programs, and policies that are responsive to women
- Increasing access to culturally competent, comprehensive health services.
Serving as advisers to OWH is the Women's Health Policy Council, which consists of community leaders, clinicians, service providers, health advocates, and public- and private-sector representatives.
For more information visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/owh/index1.htm