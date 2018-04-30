5 apartments in the LA Metro area for $2,400/month

We compared what $2,400 might get you in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Burbank, West Hollywood and Glendale, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Los Angeles -- 12244 Burbank Blvd.
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 12244 Burbank Blvd. in Los Angeles' Valley Village neighborhood. Asking $2,400/month, it's priced 20 percent below the $3,000 median rent for a two bedroom in Los Angeles.
Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Long Beach -- 150 The Promenade N, #415
Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 150 The Promenade N in Long Beach. It's also listed for $2,400/month for its 970-square-feet of space--16 percent pricier than Long Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,071.
The building offers assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, look for air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a patio. Feline companions are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is quite bikeable.
(See the complete listing here.)
Burbank -- 3808 W Heffron Drive, #B
Listed at $2,400/month, this 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3808 W Heffron Drive in Burbank.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, generous closet space, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, large windows and a patio. Building amenities include garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
West Hollywood -- 1230 N Sweetzer Ave., #113
Next, check out this 681-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1230 N Sweetzer Ave. in West Hollywood. It's listed for $2,400/month, which is 9 percent less than West Hollywood's median one-bedroom rent of $2,650.
In the furnished apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, a fitness center and a sundeck. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise" and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Glendale -- 432 N Kenwood St., #206
Finally, here's a 981-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 432 N Kenwood St. in Glendale, listed at $2,400/month. That's 2 percent less than Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $2,450.
In the listing, you can expect in-unit laundry, carpeting, a breakfast nook, floor-to-ceiling windows and tons of cabinet space. The building offers two assigned parking spots. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)