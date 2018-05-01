SPORTS

Los Angeles Dodger Corey Seager to undergo Tommy John surgery, out for rest of season

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will undergo Tommy John surgery for a right UCL sprain and be out for the rest of the season.

The team announced Monday that Seager would be placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Seager, 24, was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2016. He has hit .267 with 13 runs, five doubles, one triple, two home runs and 13 RBI along with a .348 on-base percentage in 26 games with the Dodgers this season.

To fill Seager's spot, the Dodgers recalled Breyvic Valera, 26, from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
