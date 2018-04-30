McLaren recovered over side of Malibu canyon road

The Malibu Search and Rescue team recovered a McLaren found over the side of a canyon road. (Malibu SAR)

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
An orange McLaren was found over the side of a canyon road in Malibu with the driver nowhere to be found, officials said.

Authorities believe the driver of the high-end sports car may have been racing before losing control of the vehicle.


"Looks like they didn't want to be there when @CHPWestValley arrived," the Malibu Search and Rescue team tweeted.

The car was found around 9:40 a.m. Saturday over the side on Latigo Canyon.

The exact model of the McLaren was not available, but typically the company's cars sell for $200,000 or more, with some models topping $800,000. Rare, collectors' models can sell in the millions.

