McLaren recovered over side of Malibu canyon road

At 0940 today we responded to a car OTS on Latigo Cyn in #Malibu The @McLarenF1 was located but the driver, said to have been #racing was nowhere to be found. Looks like they didn't want to be there when @CHPWestValley arrived. #RESCUE #SAR pic.twitter.com/lzG8RczXX6 — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) April 28, 2018

An orange McLaren was found over the side of a canyon road in Malibu with the driver nowhere to be found, officials said.Authorities believe the driver of the high-end sports car may have been racing before losing control of the vehicle."Looks like they didn't want to be there when @CHPWestValley arrived," the Malibu Search and Rescue team tweeted.The car was found around 9:40 a.m. Saturday over the side on Latigo Canyon.The exact model of the McLaren was not available, but typically the company's cars sell for $200,000 or more, with some models topping $800,000. Rare, collectors' models can sell in the millions.