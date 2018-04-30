FOOD & DRINK

Erewhon Market adds organic grocery store in Santa Monica

Photo: Adam W./Yelp

A new grocery store called Erewhon Market has opened up at 2800 Wilshire Blvd., offering produce, meat products and a cafe.

This is the fourth location for the local grocery chain, which has existing operations in Venice, the Fairfax area and Calabasas.

Similar to the other spots, the new store offers a broad range of fresh local produce and packaged health foods, as well as an "expanded coffee and tonic bar with eight taps of kombucha, a gas and wood burning pizza oven and a unique garden terrace," according to the business' website.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is getting decent early feedback from customers.

David M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 11, said, "Exciting new addition to Santa Monica/West LA. Will Erewhon keep expanding and become the new Whole Foods? Nice store. I actually like the vibe of the inside of their Venice store more, but this is great too."

And Mario G. said, "Yes yes yes! Finally an Erewhon on the Westside, I love it! Came for the grand opening and got a very cool swag bag ... impressed with the contents. Erewhon is famous for its excellent service and selection."

Head on over to check it out: Erewhon Market is open from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily.
