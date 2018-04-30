FOOD & DRINK

Bluestone Lane brings Australian-style coffee to Santa Monica

Photo: Inna V./Yelp

By Hoodline
An Australian coffee shop and breakfast spot has opened its doors in Santa Monica. The new addition, called Bluestone Lane, is located at 631 Wilshire Blvd. and serves a range of tea, cold-pressed juices and espresso drinks, like its signature Antipodean Flat White.

The food offerings focus on healthy breakfast and brunch fare with plenty of vegetarian options like the beetroot hummus toast. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Adam W., who was the first to review the new coffee shop on March 30, said, "These guys feel warm and sincere and the space matches. I actually think it's a huge improvement over the old juice bar and I have to say it feels like it's part of the neighborhood already."

"The coffee is delicious and reasonably priced. The staff is friendly and there is a parking lot out back!" Yelper Jane J. enthused. "I tried a flat white. Hands down the best one I've ever had. There is a smooth and roasted texture I can't quite explain."

To try one for yourself, head on over: Bluestone Lane is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefoodcoffee
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News