An Australian coffee shop and breakfast spot has opened its doors in Santa Monica. The new addition, called Bluestone Lane, is located at 631 Wilshire Blvd. and serves a range of tea, cold-pressed juices and espresso drinks, like its signature Antipodean Flat White.
The food offerings focus on healthy breakfast and brunch fare with plenty of vegetarian options like the beetroot hummus toast. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Adam W., who was the first to review the new coffee shop on March 30, said, "These guys feel warm and sincere and the space matches. I actually think it's a huge improvement over the old juice bar and I have to say it feels like it's part of the neighborhood already."
"The coffee is delicious and reasonably priced. The staff is friendly and there is a parking lot out back!" Yelper Jane J. enthused. "I tried a flat white. Hands down the best one I've ever had. There is a smooth and roasted texture I can't quite explain."
To try one for yourself, head on over: Bluestone Lane is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bluestone Lane brings Australian-style coffee to Santa Monica
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News