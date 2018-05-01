What's the cheapest rental available in North Hollywood?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in North Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
6745 Laurel Canyon Blvd., #106
Listed at $1,400/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6745 Laurel Canyon Blvd., is 22.0 percent less than the $1,795/month median rent for a one bedroom in North Hollywood.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
(See the complete listing here.)
11007 Hartsook St., #206
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 11007 Hartsook St., is listed for $1,495/month for its 650-square-feet of space.
In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, granite countertops and closet space. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
6706 Laurelgrove Ave., #14
Then there's this 695-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6706 Laurelgrove Ave., listed at $1,545/month.
In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a balcony, granite countertops, large windows and ample cabinet space. Pets are not allowed. The building offers a swimming pool, secured entry, on-site management and covered parking.
(See the listing here.)
11817 Victory Blvd.
Listed at $1,550/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 11817 Victory Blvd.
Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(Here's the listing.)