REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in North Hollywood?

6745 Laurel Canyon Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
North Hollywood is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in North Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

6745 Laurel Canyon Blvd., #106




Listed at $1,400/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6745 Laurel Canyon Blvd., is 22.0 percent less than the $1,795/month median rent for a one bedroom in North Hollywood.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

11007 Hartsook St., #206




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 11007 Hartsook St., is listed for $1,495/month for its 650-square-feet of space.

In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, granite countertops and closet space. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

6706 Laurelgrove Ave., #14




Then there's this 695-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6706 Laurelgrove Ave., listed at $1,545/month.

In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a balcony, granite countertops, large windows and ample cabinet space. Pets are not allowed. The building offers a swimming pool, secured entry, on-site management and covered parking.

(See the listing here.)

11817 Victory Blvd.




Listed at $1,550/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 11817 Victory Blvd.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News