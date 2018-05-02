FOOD & DRINK

Roo Coffee brings Australian coffee and bites to Silver Lake

Photo: Luna S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee and tea and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1523 Griffith Park Blvd. in Silver Lake, the fresh arrival is called Roo Coffee.

The cafe is part of the Australian coffee wave that has seen coffeeshops like Ministry of Coffee and Bluestone Lane open up across Los Angeles. Like similar cafes, Roo offers signature menu items from Down Under, including an Australian cappuccino, long black and flat white.

For bites, look for the Avo Smash with sourdough, beet and chevre cheese whip; the Go Fig-Ure with fresh fig, chevre cheese, caramelized balsamic and pecan crumble; and Strawberry Kisses, a croissant with strawberries, marscapone and Nutella drizzle.

The fresh arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Lila H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 16, said, "Very cute Australian coffee shop. They have coffee and smoothies, what's not to like? And they make toast there and carry pastries from Friends & Family."

And Leah W. added, "It's Instagram goals in there! I got the avo toast, which I gobbled up so quickly because it was sooo good. I also got the fairy toast, which was too sweet for me, but super pretty."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Roo Coffee is open daily from 7am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News