New luxury Westwood salon LÁK Nail Bar opens its doors

A new salon offering organic, natural and cruelty-free nail treatments has debuted in Westwood. Called LAK Nail Bar, the fresh arrival is located at 1747 Westwood Blvd.
Customers on the go can get a quick manicure, while those with more time on their hands can enjoy services like a sparkling champagne and strawberry pedicure. (For the full list of services, check the salon's website here.)
Appointments are available online and over the phone, but are not required.
The salon has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Lenna K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 24, enthused, "I can't say enough positive things. ... One of the best pedicures of my life. Very thorough. Asked me about pressure and what was comfortable."
Yelper Alanna C. added, "We were seated in comfy spacious seats, served moscato, and given heated neck pillows. It was clean: liners in the pedi tub, sterilized tools and the receptionist was cleaning with Barbicide while we were there. ... The pedicure included paraffin, callus spray and scrub, sugar scrub and a hot stone massage."
And J L. said, "The nail salon of the future, worth every penny and the type of eco-friendly and kind business I am so happy to discover and support!"
Intrigued? LAK Nail Bar is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
