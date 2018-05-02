COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Spoil Mom at Santa Monica's top Mother's Day events

Photo: Julie Johnson/Unsplash

By Hoodline
After all of the lunches they've packed, bruises they've kissed and tears they've wiped away, the moms in your life deserve plenty of recognition this Mother's Day weekend. Thankfully, Santa Monica will be abuzz with meaningful ways to show them how much you care.

With a bit of help from our friends at Eventbrite, here are the five best ways to spoil any mom in Santa Monica this weekend.

Join an exclusive supper club



Photo: Stage + Table

Does your mom live for the chance to socialize over a hearty American meal? Then score her an invite to a feast she doesn't have to cook: a multi-course pop-up dinner with the tasting society Stage + Table. The dinner, featuring all her barbecue favorites, will be served family-style along with complimentary wine and beer. And after the plates are cleared, all are invited to sip spirts and enjoy a cocktail-slinging competition.

The date: Friday 5/4, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

The location: Stage + Table's hidden downtown loft

The price: $50 for general admission, $60 for VIP

Play dress-up



Photo: Eventbrite

If you still can't beat your mother's timeless fashion sense, then take her on an old-fashioned shopping spree. Vintage Blue Moon has invited some of Southern California's top vintage vendors for an afternoon of dress-up, plus nibbling and sipping, at the Santa Monica Bay Woman's Club.

The date: Saturday 5/5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The location: Santa Monica Bay Woman's Club, 1210 4th St.
The price: $5

Drum it out



Photo: Eventbrite

Nothing says "I love you" more than a little ritual drumming. To prove it, the Santa Monica yoga studio Mandala is hosting an introduction to Women's Sacred Drumming. Your teacher Marla Leigh will share the history of women playing drums for healing rituals and sacred rites of passages as early as 5000 BC. Then you and your mother will explore drumming and chanting techniques, as well as how to establish your own drumming practice at home.

The date: Saturday 5/5, 1-4 p.m.

The location: Mandala, 719 Broadway

The price: $40

Sooth your souls



Photo: Eventbrite

Help your mom relax by going back to the womb -- in the form of a sonic womb healing. Your guide Gabriel Logan Braun will lead you and your mother on a restorative journey through angelic harmonies, soulful rhythms and heartfelt tones.
The date: Saturday 5/5, 8-9:30 p.m.

The location: The Continuum Movement Studio, 1629 18th St., #7

The price: $25 for pre-sale tickets, $30 for general admission

Celebrate preemies



Photo: Bonnie Kittle/Unsplash

Moms and dads of premature babes, new and grown, won't want to miss the 4th Annual Parents of Preemies Day at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica. Hosted by UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and Graham's Foundation, the party features activities for every member of the family, including a bouncy house, puppet shows, face painting and a raffle.

The date: Sunday 5/6, 2-4 p.m.

The location: UCLA Medical Center, 1250 16th St.

The price: Free

