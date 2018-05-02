FOOD & DRINK

4 drool-worthy Mom's Day brunch options in Santa Monica

Photo: Herringbone

By Hoodline
Attention, sons and daughters: Mother's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start planning for Sunday, May 13.

Need a hint for where to take mom on her special day? Read on for four top options for a memorable brunch date in Santa Monica.

Buffet midday at Hotel Shangri-La



Photo: Eventbrite

Enjoy the sunshine with an outdoor buffet brunch, featuring a carving station (think bone- in ribeye with horseradish cream sauce), omelet station, and brunch favorites like eggs benedict, pancakes with strawberry butter, and more--plus live music and a complementary glass of champagne.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Hotel Shangri-La, 1301 Ocean Ave.
Tickets: $98 (adult); $46 (child). Get tickets here.

Go sweet and savory at M Street Kitchen



Photo: M Street Kitche/Facebook

M Street Kitchen promises an "exceptional lineup of sweet and savory options," including buttermilk pancakes, avocado toast, omelets and housemade granola with Greek yogurt and berries. (See the full menu here.)

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: M Street Kitchen, 2000 Main St.

Menu pricing

Feast on seafood at Herringbone



Photo: Herringbone/Facebook

Expect signature brunch dishes served alongside specials handcrafted by Herringbone Executive Chef Timothy Sanders, from crab and avocado toast with fried egg to a lobster roll with lemon and herbs. (See the menu here.)

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Herringbone Santa Monica, 1755 Ocean Ave.

Menu pricing

Get a green gift at Margo's



Photo: Margo's/Facebook

Over at Margo's there are more Mother's Day festivities to be enjoyed, with specials ranging from strawberry french toast to a spring vegetable frittata. Moms will get some extra attention here, too: each mom will be gifted with a succulent to take home after brunch. (See the menu here.)

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Margo's, 1534 Montana Ave.

Menu pricing
