What does $1,800 rent you in Los Angeles, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Los Angeles with a budget of $1,800 / month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2804 Workman St., #1 (Lincoln Heights)
Listed at $1,800/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2804 Workman St.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features and ample cabinet space.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
16550 Vanowen St. (Lake Balboa)
Next, there's this studio spot located at 16550 Vanowen St. It's also listed for $1,800/month for its 620-square-feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool and assigned parking. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
251 Robinson St., #105 (Historic Filipinotown)
Check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 251 Robinson St. It's listed for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4305 W. 5th St., #6 (Wilshire Center)
Also listed at $1,795/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4305 W. 5th St.
In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a stove, closet space and built-in storage features. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1445 S. Sherbourne Drive, #9 (Crestview)
Located at 1445 S. Sherbourne Drive, here's a 726-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, ceiling fans, central heating, wooden cabinetry, generous closet space and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
