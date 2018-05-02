Relax, Mom: 3 rejuvenating Mother's Day events in Brentwood

With a little help from our friends at Eventbrite, we've found the top three gatherings that'll indulge Brentwood moms the way they deserve this month.
Shimmy and shake with baby
Photo: Eventbrite
Could Mom and her new baby benefit from a little dance therapy? Then gift them tickets to the Baby and Me series at Moore Dancing. The five-week series offers 45-minute sessions designed to help moms rebuild strength and stamina while interacting with their little ones, ages 0-9 months.
The date: Every Thursday in May, 12:15-1 p.m.
The location: Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.
The price: $25 per session, or $100 for the full series
Buy tickets
Get showered with goodies
Photo: Cos Bar Brentwood/Yelp
Take Mom down to Cos Bar for a bit of me-time. Next Thursday, May 10, the shop will transform into a Mother's Day oasis. Kristen Noel Crawley, founder of KNC Beauty, and her team will give away customized gifts, makeovers and flower arrangements over light snacks and drinks.
The date: Thursday 5/10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The location: Cos Bar Brentwood, 13050 San Vicente Blvd., #101
The price: Free
Reserve tickets
Cleanse her body and soul
Photo: Eventbrite
Help Mom set fresh intentions with a restorative New Moon Sound Bath at Moore Dancing. Ana Netanel and her team of sound healers will play ancient instruments that will send vibrations through every cell in her body, leaving her feeling energized and rejuvenated.
The date: Saturday 5/12, 8-9:30 p.m.
The location: Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.
The price: $20 for early-birds, $25 for day-of tickets
Buy tickets