Must love dogs: 5 cool canine care job opportunities in Santa Monica

Photo: romain pailler/Flickr

By Hoodline
Looking to start the summer with a new job? If you're interested in working with dogs in the animal care sector, there are plenty of interesting opportunities available--sea breeze included--in and around Santa Monica.

Dog Bather/Groomer Apprentice, Healthy Spot



1110 Wilshire Blvd.

Healthy Spot is a fast-growing healthy pet lifestyle company and we're looking for passionate individuals to join our team as Full Time Apprentice Bathers. Imagine this: An environment where you're paid to develop a skillset that will follow you throughout your entire career. Where you're actually paid to learn the skills required to bathe and groom dogs - a skill that you would normally have to pay a few thousand dollars for in Grooming School.

Click here for more details and to apply.

Assistant Manager, Fitdog Sports Club




1712 21st St.

We are looking for a responsible Assistant Manager to help organize and run our Daycare Facility and fill in for the General Manager when needed. Your job will be highly important in ensuring the team meets its goals of efficiency and customer satisfaction. You will assist the General Manager in supervising Dog Care Attendants, Team Leads and Club Coordinators. Maintains a clean and sanitary facility, and provides superior care for dogs.

Click here for more details and to apply.

Overnight Associate, Rover Kennels




2116 Main St. B

Walks through the kennel areas checking each animal individually for any abnormal activity; reports all abnormal activity to supervisors, makes a note so the animal can be examined.

Click here for more details, and to apply.

Dog Trainer/Apprentice, Petco




2910 Wilshire Blvd.

As a Dog Trainer or Dog Trainer Apprentice with Petco, you will play an absolutely vital role in the Petco family. Within your store, you will be the primary resource and leader for Petco's Positive Dog Training program. You must be committed to and show a genuine interest in enhancing communication and teamwork between dog and pet parent by offering positive solutions and rewarding success while providing a fun and safe environment for dogs, pet parents and store partners.

Click here for more details and to apply.

Dog Bather, Lucky's Pet Care




2709 Santa Monica Blvd.

Immediate opening for dog bather. Must have at least 2 yrs experience. Come by and fill out an application at which time you will be interviewed. We are open Tues - Sun 9am to 6pm. Bathers usually work 9am to 2pm.

Click here for details and to apply.
