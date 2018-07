The City of Long Beach will be getting more battery-electric buses.Long Beach Transit (LBT) was one of 28 recipients of $2.6 billion in state transit grants.The funds were awarded by the California State Transportation Agency (CSTA). The Long Beach Transit and Antelope Valley Transit Authority were awarded a total of $13,156,000 for their project dubbed "From the Desert to the Sea."The projects aims to add zero-emission battery electric buses.