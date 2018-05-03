FOOD & DRINK

Lunetta Dining Room & Bar shoots for the moon in Santa Monica

Photo: H. D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new restaurant serving modern American fare has opened its doors in Santa Monica. The brainchild of chef Raphael Lunetta, Lunetta Dining Room & Bar is located at 2424 Pico Blvd. (near 25th St.), next door to its sister restaurant, Lunetta All Day.

Diners can expect seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and along the coast of California. Look for offerings that include diver sea scallops with roasted maitake mushrooms and escargot butter or jidori chicken with wood-fired grapes and parsnip puree. Dishes can be served individually or family style. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Vanessa B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 20, said, "The service here is impeccable and the ambience is beautiful! I can't wait to come back to impress some friends and also to check out Lunetta All Day next door!"

And John S. said, "The food was just great. Not overthought, just well prepared. Amazing octopus and sea bass. Unexpectedly, the rice side dish was great."

Interested? Venture out for dinner to see for yourself. Lunetta Dining Room & Bar is open from 6 p.m-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
