Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza debuts in Westwood with pies, salads and more

Photo: Blaze Pizza/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score pizza and salads has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 617 Charles Young Drive E on the UCLA campus, the fresh arrival is called Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza.

The pizza franchise is the brainchild of Rick and Elise Wetzel, who launched their first store back in in 2012. Now, Blaze has more than 100 locations in the country and across the world.

The pizza joint offers nine signature pies, including the Red Vine, which comes with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, parmesan and olive oil drizzle, and the White Top, which includes white cream sauce with mozzarella, applewood bacon, chopped garlic, arugula and more.

Diners can also create their own pies with a multitude of veggies, meats, cheeses and sauces or go with something lighter, like one of the three salads listed on the menu. (Check the menu here.)

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Natalie D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 24, said, "I'm so happy this place opened up in the Bomb Shelter! I've eaten at other Blaze locations before and the quality at this restaurant is consistent with, if not better, than those ones!"

Yelper Siddharth J. added, "This pizza genuinely changed my life! Never gonna eat any other pizza! The customer service was impeccable -- a particular server, Arnav, stood out with his remarkable conversation and charm."

Head on over to check it out: Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday to Friday. (It's closed on Saturday and Sunday.)
