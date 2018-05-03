HEALTH & FITNESS

4 fun ways to break a sweat in Brentwood this May

Photo: Tiffany M./Yelp

By Hoodline
With spring in the air, the time is right to dust off your trainers and burn a few extra calories. But working on your fitness doesn't have to be a solitary affair.

Here are four fitness events coming up around the neighborhood that will make breaking a sweat a more fun, communal experience.

Moves with the boys



Photo: Eventbrite

Movember is back sixth months early thanks to Lululemon's Boys of Brentwood spring workout series. In partnership with The Movember Foundation -- a global organization focused on changing the face of men's health -- Lululemon ambassadors will host fitness classes for men once a week throughout the month. Free workouts include group runs, yoga sessions and cycling -- but you don't have to grow a mustache to participate.

The date: Classes run once a week starting Thursday 5/3; weekly dates and times vary

The location: Lululemon Brentwood, 11920 San Vicente Blvd.

The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Box for the future



Photo: Box 'N Burn Brentwood/Yelp

Strap on some gloves and spend an hour sparring in support of young women around the world. The West Los Angeles Girl Up Club, a United Nations Foundation program that helps girls advocate for their peers globally, is hosting its annual charity workout this Sunday at Box 'N Burn Brentwood.
The date: Sunday5/6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The location: Box 'N Burn Brentwood, 11980 San Vicente Blvd.

The price: $35

Buy tickets

Dance and meditate



Photo: Stephen Sandian/Unsplash

Dance until you drop, then fall into a deep, rejuvenating mediation at the weekly Shakti Soul class at AZIAM Yoga. Every Friday night, students dance freestyle to hip-hop and house music, then cool down with a soothing sound healing.

The date: Every Friday in May, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The location: AZIAM Yoga, 13050 San Vicente Blvd.
The price: $15 suggested donation

Buy tickets

Work then network



Photo: Eventbrite

Local entrepreneurs and business owners are invited to a special lunchtime workout session Thursday, May 24, at Moore Dancing. The dance fitness class will focus on cardio, sculpting and toning, followed by the opportunity to mingle with business-minded peers and shop goods from local makers.

The date: Thursday 5/24, 1-3 p.m.

The location: Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.

The price: $22

Buy tickets
