FOOD & DRINK

Eat, drink, repeat: 5 delicious events around Santa Monica

Photo: Cel Lisboa/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If there's something about warm, spring weather that makes you want to lounge around with a glass in one hand and a snack in the other, you're in the right place. The coming week promises to bring a host of delicious gatherings to Santa Monica.

From a deluxe wine tasting to a farm-to-table cooking demonstration, here's where to head to get your fill.

Develop your palate



Photo: Scott Warman/Unsplash

Have you always dreamed of refining your wine palate? Well, the Thursday evening wine tasting at Wine Expo Retail Shop and Bar is the perfect opportunity. For $20, you'll be invited to taste and compare 20 different varietals.

The date: Every Thursday, 5 p.m.

The location: Wine Expo Retail Shop and Bar, 2933 Santa Monica Blvd.

The price: $20

Buy tickets

Visit Italy



Photo: Jon R./Yelp

Take your taste buds on an Italian getaway through a six-course dinner at Luigi al Teatro. Celebrated Italian pizza chef Enzo Coccia will join Michelin-starred chef Luigi Fineo in the kitchen to bring you Coccia's famous "Pizza Fritta" and Fineo's renowned seafood dishes.

The date: Friday 5/11, 5-9:30 p.m.

The location: Luigi al Teatro, 3116 Second St.
The price: $90

Buy tickets

Try an omakase-cocktail pairing



Photo: Wilshire Restaurant/Yelp

The LA Cocktail Club is hosting a final round of its "omakase cocktail experience" at Wilshire Restaurant. The experience includes three or five cocktails by bartenders Saeed House (Perch, Mother's Auxiliary) and Evan Charest (Patina Restaurant Group). You can also choose to pair your drinks with light dishes by chef Weston Ludeke.

The date: Friday 5/11, 8-11 p.m.

The location: Wilshire Restaurant, 2454 Wilshire Blvd.

The price: $42 for three cocktails or $65 with food pairing; $68 for five cocktails or $98 with food pairing

Buy tickets

Sip and clean



Photo: Eventbrite

If you prefer doing good with a glass in hand, then head down to Santa Monica State Beach to help Project Save Our Surf tidy up. There will be music, mimosas, snacks and good company to reward you for your service.
The date: Saturday 5/12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The location: Santa Monica State Beach, Lifeguard Tower 26, 2559 Ocean Front Walk

The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Learn new cooking techniques



Photo: Sven Scheuermeier/Unsplash

Take home fresh produce -- and fresh cooking techniques -- from Sunday's Main Street farmers market. Kim Vu of Vucacious Catering offers shoppers free demonstrations every second Sunday. This month's topic: how to stretch your dollar by shopping often-overlooked ingredients.

The date: Sunday 5/13, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The location: Santa Monica Farmers Market, 2640 Main St.

The price: Free

Reserve tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News