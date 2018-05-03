Here are today's cheapest rentals in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles

So how does the low-end pricing on a Beverly Grove rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
520 N. Hayworth Ave., #105
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 520 N. Hayworth Ave., is listed for $1,795/month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a stove, wooden cabinetry and generous closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
740 N. Kings Road, #309
Then there's this 664-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 740 N. Kings Road, listed at $2,200/month.
In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a patio, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. Pets are not welcome. The building offers a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space.
(See the listing here.)
330 S. Almont Drive, #C2
Listed at $2,250/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 330 S. Almont Drive.
Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the apartment, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, oversized windows and generous closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(Here's the listing.)
6125 Orange St., #102
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 6125 Orange St., is listed for $2,495/month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Building amenities include garage parking.
(See the listing here.)
340 N. Oakhurst Drive, #106
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 340 N. Oakhurst Drive, which, with 616-square-feet, is going for $2,550/month.
In the furnished unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)