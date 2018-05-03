Feast on ramen at Glendale's top 4 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen sources in Glendale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Kopan Ramen - Glendale
Photo: Yelim L./Yelp
Topping the list is Kopan Ramen - Glendale, a Japanese noodle spot that boils its pork for 16 hours to produce a rich, creamy tonkotsu broth. Located downtown at 126 N. Brand Blvd., Kopan is the highest-rated ramen spot in Glendale, boasting 4.5 stars out of 630 reviews on Yelp.
With 10 locations in Southern California, the chain's customizable ramen bowls have proved popular. Choose your broth's spice level, a protein (pork belly, fatty pork, chicken or tofu) and from a variety of toppings. Round out your meal with a side of fried baby octopus, edamame or seaweed salad.
2. AJ Noodles
Photo: Dave C./Yelp
Next up is AJ Noodles, situated at 4121 Pennsylvania Ave. in a small strip mall. With 4.5 stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp, the casual eatery is attracting fans with its selection of pho, ramen and rice dishes.
Not tied to one country's cuisine, AJ Noodles offers a healthy mix of Vietnamese- and Japanese-style noodle soups. Ramen lovers can choose between beef, pork, chicken or seafood; the pho has similar options with the addition of meatballs and rare steak.
3. Kanpai Ramen
Photo: Alyssa B./Yelp
Kanpai Ramen, located at 1023 E. Colorado St., Suite D-1, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ramen, bubble tea and sushi four stars out of 443 reviews.
Opt for the classic tonkotsu ramen topped with pork belly or chicken, or try the tomato ramen made with the same pork broth plus tomato sauce and parmesan cheese. The Los Angeles Times says the tomato variation "is rich with a sweet acidic edge, and the bowl runneth over with umami." Oxtail, veggie and spicy seafood versions are also available.
4. R101 Ramen
Photo: Jennifer D./Yelp
R101 Ramen, a modern Japanese eatery with eclectic decor and long, wooden tables, is another go-to, with four stars out of 421 Yelp reviews. Head over to 415 S. Central Ave., Suite G, to see for yourself.
Start off your meal with pan-fried gyoza or deep-fried chicken karaage. Standout ramen dishes include the L.A.-style tan tan with a spicy Japanese sesame paste and pork broth and the truffle shoyu, which has a soy sauce-based broth and truffle oils. The drink list features Japanese beer, tea, and traditional and fruit sake like the Kikusui Junmai Ginjo with hints of citrus and persimmon.