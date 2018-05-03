FOOD & DRINK

'Everything new is old again:' The Old Chalet debuts in Eagle Rock

By Hoodline
A new bar, The Old Chalet, has now opened at 1630 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock. It's the latest transformation for the space, which was previously the Black Boar, and before that, simply The Chalet.

"Everything new is old again," the owners write in an Instagram post. "We aren't changing much, besides our name. We dig it just the way it is."

The Old Chalet is part of the Artisanal Brewers Collective, which owns multiple bars across the Southland, including Beelman's and Spring St. Bar in downtown Los Angeles and Tony's Darts Away in Burbank.

Drinkers can expect to find classic and specialty cocktails, including the Green Monk with gin, chartreuse, Cointreau and lime; the High Honey with bourbon, honey and lemon; and the Inside Job with mezcal, Aperol, lemon and Lillet. There's also an extensive beer and whiskey list available.

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, The Old Chalet is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Cheryl L. said, "Love the neighborhood vibe. Great that we can bring in food from Malbec Market next door. Or Casa Bianca, just a couple doors down. Bartenders Jessica and Amy are quick to get your drink order and they're friendly, too."

And Mannix wrote, "Well, The Black Boar is gone, and our beloved neighborhood spot is now The Old Chalet, which might be a good thing if some of the features from the original The Chalet are brought back."

Head on over to check it out: The Old Chalet is open from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Saturday.
