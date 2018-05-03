BUSINESS

Reframe your style at new Warby Parker in Glendale

Photo: Joseph A./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of the perfect frames? Online/offline eyewear chain Warby Parker, which has locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened a new shop at 232 S. Brand Blvd. in Glendale.

Specializing in prescription eyewear custom-ordered for each individual, Warby Parker features an array of eyeglasses and sunglasses in a variety of styles.

Founded with the mission "to offer designer eyewear at a revolutionary price," Warby Parker says it aims to be an affordable alternative in the eyewear industry, with glasses starting at $95. The company also partners with nonprofits to donate a pair of glasses for every pair sold.

The new location has staff opticians on hand to take all necessary optical measurements; and if the fit is not quite right, adjustments can be made on-site. Glasses crafted for those with low nose bridges, wide faces and high cheekbones are also available.

Warby Parker has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Gabriel T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new retail location on April 28, wrote, "Great place to shop for glasses. The quality is awesome. Shipping is quick and prices are ridiculously inexpensive."

And Camilla R. said, "I was so surprised to find out the $95 cost displayed included the lenses (anti-glare and scratch resistant)! I was able to get three pairs of glasses for the cost of one pair from other places. The frames are unique and exactly what I have been looking for. The staff are very friendly and will help give you ideas when you tell them your style."

Warby Parker is open daily from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlinenew businessretail
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News