Reframe your style at new Warby Parker in Glendale

In search of the perfect frames? Online/offline eyewear chain Warby Parker, which has locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, has opened a new shop at 232 S. Brand Blvd. in Glendale.
Specializing in prescription eyewear custom-ordered for each individual, Warby Parker features an array of eyeglasses and sunglasses in a variety of styles.
Founded with the mission "to offer designer eyewear at a revolutionary price," Warby Parker says it aims to be an affordable alternative in the eyewear industry, with glasses starting at $95. The company also partners with nonprofits to donate a pair of glasses for every pair sold.
The new location has staff opticians on hand to take all necessary optical measurements; and if the fit is not quite right, adjustments can be made on-site. Glasses crafted for those with low nose bridges, wide faces and high cheekbones are also available.
Warby Parker has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Gabriel T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new retail location on April 28, wrote, "Great place to shop for glasses. The quality is awesome. Shipping is quick and prices are ridiculously inexpensive."
And Camilla R. said, "I was so surprised to find out the $95 cost displayed included the lenses (anti-glare and scratch resistant)! I was able to get three pairs of glasses for the cost of one pair from other places. The frames are unique and exactly what I have been looking for. The staff are very friendly and will help give you ideas when you tell them your style."
Warby Parker is open daily from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
