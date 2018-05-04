Redondo Beach City Council takes steps to purchase AES power plant site

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Redondo Beach has its eyes on a power plant.


The Redondo Beach City Council had taken steps to purchase the AES power plant site. It will be financed through an Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District.

According to the city council, an EIFD doesn't increase taxes, it redirects them. Property taxes collected in the district would be diverted from the county and instead be used for the purchase. The city wants the majority of the land to become a regional park, the rest a mixed-use development. Because the plant uses ocean water to cool its steam turbines, under new state regulations, it must be decommissioned by 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Los Angeles CountyRedondo Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News