FOOD & DRINK

Santa Monica's 4 favorite spots to splurge on seafood

Photo: The Lobster/Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end seafood restaurants in Santa Monica, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt for fresh oysters or lobster with drawn butter.

1. The Lobster



Photo: The Lobster/Yelp

Topping the list is The Lobster, a popular destination overlooking the Santa Monica Pier that offers breathtaking views from its glass-walled dining room. Located at 1602 Ocean Ave., the restaurant is the most popular high-end seafood spot in Santa Monica, boasting four stars out of 1,932 reviews on Yelp.

The Lobster says its roots go back nearly a century, with the current owners opening the doors to the latest incarnation in 1999. On the menu, start off with the steamed black mussels, charred octopus or oysters. For the entrees, look for steamed Alaskan golden king crab, butter-poached lobster and seared crab cakes with avocado puree and wild arugula.

2. Water Grill-Santa Monica



Photo: Duy D./Yelp

Next up is Water Grill-Santa Monica, situated at 1401 Ocean Ave. With four stars out of 1,330 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score seafood has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge. Following the longtime success of the Water Grill's downtown L.A. location, the Santa Monica outpost debuted in 2013 just two blocks north of the pier with a full bar and sweeping ocean views.

Water Grill offers an extensive list of raw options, from Eastern and Pacific oysters to sea scallops and bigeye tuna. For dinner, try the wild Ecuadorian mahi-mahi, a stew of Dungeness crab, jumbo shrimp and fresh fish, or a whole fish that's been grilled over charcoal or roasted in the oven.

3. Melisse



Photo: Shirley K./Yelp

Santa Monica's Melisse, located at 1104 Wilshire Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy French spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 1,151 reviews.

Helmed by two-star Michelin chef Josiah Citrin, the restaurant features artful creations in an elegant space. Select from four-, seven- or 10-course menus that range from $135-$195. Options include egg caviar, lobster Bolognese, black truffle risotto and the chef's selection of fish.

4. Cassia



Photo: David C./Yelp

Head downtown to check out Cassia, located at 1314 Seventh St., which has earned four stars out of 805 reviews on Yelp. The dining area has a casually sophisticated vibe and features a full bar and extensive drink list. With the kitchen led by popular L.A. chef and co-owner Bryant Ng, the Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant says it strikes "a unique balance of soulful, ancestral cuisine and a California sensibility."

Standout seafood options include the Vietnamese "sunbathing" prawns with Fresno chiles and hot sauce, grilled lobster with shallots and Asian basil, and the black cod served over Chinese romaine, lychee relish and an herb salad.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinefood
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News