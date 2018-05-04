All for nothing: 3 free, enriching arts events around Brentwood

Catch a conceptual world premiere

Embrace our woven identities

Get hypnotized

A brand new month is the perfect time to start re-examining your perspective. So it's quite lucky that a few free arts events coming up around Brentwood plan to help you do just that.From turning your many identities into public art to traversing dimensions with a renowned composer, here are three admission-free ways to reawaken your artistic sensibilities over the coming week.The Getty Research Institute is hosting the world premiere of "In Our Time," a new short film by the Argentine conceptual art pioneer David Lamelas. The film explores time, location, memory and love in front of the 1888 masterpiece "Christ's Entry Into Brussels" by James Ensor.Following screenings of "In Our Time" and his short film "The Invention of Dr. Morel," released in 2000, Lamelas will engage in conversation with curators from the University Art Museum at California State University, Long Beach, and the Getty Research Institute.Tuesday 5/8, 7 p.m.Museum Lecture Hall, Getty Research Institute, 1200 Getty Center DriveFree with reservationThe annual Spring Fling at Berkeley Hall School is set to bring a giant, interactive public art project to the school's grounds. Titled UNITY, the project invites the public to examine how labels help and hinder community building on a local and global scale.Thirty-two poles, each tagged with a label -- like "I'm a parent" or "I speak English as a second language" -- will be erected in a circular arrangement. Participants of all ages will then tie a string of yarn to each pole they identify with, creating an interconnected web of individual identities.Saturday 5/12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Berkeley Hall School, 16000 Mulholland DriveFreeHead back to the Getty on Saturday, May 12, for a mesmerizing concert by Midori Takada. The renowned Japanese composer, multi-percussionist and theater artist loops and splinters simple melodies to slowly draw listeners into another reality.Saturday 5/12, 7:30-9 p.m.Harold M. Williams Auditorium, Getty Museum, 1200 Getty Center DriveFree with reservation