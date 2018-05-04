SOCIETY

It's show time: 4 stage productions coming to Burbank this month

Photo: My Son the Waiter

By Hoodline
Love a good stage show? Then you won't want to miss the many productions debuting at theatrical venues across Burbank this month.

From immersive retellings of your favorite classics to a hilariously tragic one-man show, here's four worth checking out.

Enter the asylum



Kirk Douglas and Joan Tetzel in the 1963 stage production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." | Photo: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Check yourself into a mental institution with the infamous Randle Patrick McMurphy through Six01 Studio's immersive production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." Thirty minutes before the show, you'll explore the asylum's many wards and interact with the characters. Then, commit yourself as an "acute patient" to take part on stage, or check-in as a "chronic patient" to quietly view from the audience.

The date: Friday 5/11, Saturday 5/12, Friday 5/18, Saturday 5/19, Thursday 5/24, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday 5/13 and Sunday 5/20, 7-10 p.m.

The location: Six01 Studio, 630 S. Flower St.

The price: $60 for acute experience, $45 for chronic patients

Buy tickets

Laugh at someone else's tragedy



Photo: My Son the Waiter

Catch the hit New York show "My Son the Waiter ... A Jewish Tragedy" at The Colony Theatre. You'll laugh until you cry at, or with, actor-comedian Brad Zimmerman as he shares how he made it as an artist -- after "temporarily" waiting tables for 29 years in New York.
The date: Weekends from Thursday 5/10 through Saturday 5/26, showtimes vary

The location: The Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St.

The price: $39

Buy tickets

Get lost in a wacky teen dream



Photo: Dave Lastovskiy/Unsplash

Join young actors from John Burroughs High School for a hilarious retelling of Shakespeare's classic comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream." This high-octane staging takes place on the beaches and boardwalks of modern day California while centering on the state governor's impending marriage. There will be high school love affairs, fairies who like to party, beauticians preparing for their upcoming play, multiple weddings, an iPhone-obsessed wood sprite and so much more.

The date: Friday 5/11 and Saturday 5/12, 7 p.m.; Sunday 5/13, 2 p.m.

The location: John Burroughs High School Auditorium, 1920 W. Clark Ave.
The price: $10 for students, seniors and faculty members; $15 for general admission

Buy tickets

Discover what it means to be real



Photo: Robert Zunikoff/Unsplash

From Saturday, May 12, through Wednesday, May 16, Rogue Artists Ensemble is offering previews of its new show "Wood Boy Dog Fish." This fresh take on "The Adventures of Pinocchio" employs masks, highly expressive physical performance, interactive sets, puppetry, dance, projected media, sophisticated special effects and illusions -- including 3D enhancement -- to transport audiences into an old carnival ride. Expect the cricket to die, a legendary sea creature to prey on your greatest fears, a poltergeist to haunt everyone and a little wooden puppet to discover what it means to be real.

The date: Preview shows run Saturday 5/12, 8 p.m.;Sunday 5/13, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.;Wednesday 5/16, 8 p.m. Regular shows are staged from Friday 5/18 to Sunday 6/24, showtimes vary

The location: Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Drive

The price: $65

Buy tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlinetheater
SOCIETY
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News