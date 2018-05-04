Public tip helps Anaheim police nab suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

A tip from the public led Anaheim police to arrest a man suspected of being behind the wheel in a fatal hit-and-run crash. (Anaheim Police Department)

ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Police arrested a 47-year-old man suspected of being behind the wheel in a fatal hit-and-run collision that left one pedestrian dead in Anaheim, police said on Thursday.

The Anaheim Police Department said Kelven Ta was arrested on Tuesday after a public tip led investigators to Ta's car in the 2100 block of W. Juno Avenue.

The collision occurred the night of April 28th on Brookhurst Street, south of Ball Road. Anaheim Police Department officers found a 54-year-old male dead on the roadway.

According to police, evidence suggested the male had been struck by a vehicle, but the driver had left the scene.

The APD said a social media callout helped identify Ta's vehicle, a 2002 silver Acura 3.2 TLS that was missing the driver's side mirror.

Ta was booked for felony hit-and-run causing injury or death at the Anaheim Detention Facility. He was released on a bond of $100,000.
