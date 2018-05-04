The 4 best movies screening in the Valley this week

From a quirky New York romantic comedy to an edge-of-your seat horror flick, here are the four movies to see in and around the Valley this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Keep the Change
When aspiring filmmaker David (Brandon Polansky) is mandated by a judge to attend a social program at the Jewish Community Center, he is sure of one thing: he doesn't belong there. But when he's assigned to visit the Brooklyn Bridge with the vivacious Sarah (Samantha Elisofon), sparks fly and his convictions are tested. Their budding relationship must weather Sarah's romantic past, David's judgmental mother (Jessica Walter), and their own pre-conceptions of what love is supposed to look like. Under the guise of an off-kilter New York romantic comedy, Keep the Change does something quite radical -featuring a cast of actors with autism and offering a refreshingly honest portrait of a community seldom depicted on the big screen.
With a critical score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Keep the Change" has gotten rave reviews thus far. It plays at Laemmle's Town Center 5 (17200 Ventura Blvd.) through May 10. Get tickets here.
After Auschwitz
After Auschwitz is a "Post-Holocaust" documentary that follows six extraordinary women, capturing what it means to move from tragedy and trauma towards life. These women all moved to Los Angeles, married, raised children and became"Americans" but they never truly found a place to call home. What makes the story so much more fascinating is how these women saw, interpreted and interacted with the changing face of America in the second half of the 20th century.
Another 100 percent critical approval rating makes this documentary a must-see. It's playing at Laemmle's Town Center 5 (17200 Ventura Blvd.) through May 10. Get tickets here.
The Rider
After a tragic riding accident, young cowboy Brady (Brady Jandreau), once a rising star of the rodeo circuit, is warned that his competition days are over. Back home, Brady finds himself wondering what he has to live for when he can no longer do what gives him a sense of purpose: to ride and compete. In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search for new identity and tries to redefine his idea of what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.
"The Rider" has a 96 percent critical score; it's showing at Laemmle's Town Center 5 (17200 Ventura Blvd.) through May 10. Get tickets here.
A Quiet Place
In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.
With a current critical score of 95 percent, positive feedback for the new horror film has been anything but muted.
It's playing at the ArcLight Sherman Oaks (15301 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks), AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St., Woodland Hills), Regency Van Nuys Plant 16 (7876 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys), Pacific Northridge Fashion Center 10 (9400 Shirley Ave., Northridge), Pacific Winnetka 12 (9201 Winnetka Ave., Chatsworth), AMC Fallbrook 7 (6731 Fallbrook Ave., West Hills) and Edwards Calabasas Stadium 16 (4767 Commons Way, Calabasas). Get tickets here.