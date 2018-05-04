STYLE & FASHION

Alexander's Nail Bar debuts in Burbank, with mimosas and more

Photo: Jacqueline D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new nail salon has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Burbank, called Alexander's Nail Bar, is located at 2805 N. Glenoaks Blvd.

You'll find five nail technicians that specialize in manicures and pedicures at the new salon. Services range from the Goddess of Beauty pedicure and Alexander's classic manicure, $40 and $15 respectively, to an acrylic fill ($20) and more.

Customers can also enjoy a glass of mimosa with their services, the business writes on its Yelp page. (See the full list of services here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Rodrik G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 12, said, "Alexander's Nail Bar is the best place to get your nails done. I brought my girlfriend here and they were super nice and super sweet. They were very loyal and honest about their prices."

Yelper Amasia Y. added, "Love this place! They have the best nail techs in town and they are super clean. Their staff members are so nice and welcoming. I would def recommend them and they have my favorite nail polishes."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Alexander's Nail Bar is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionHoodlinenail salon
STYLE & FASHION
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
Kate Spade's Sam bag: A look at her iconic handbag
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News