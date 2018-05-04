SOCIETY

Anaheim-based Northgate Market donates $50K to organizations that help DREAMers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Northgate Gonzalez Market announced it will donate $50,000 from May 1 sale proceeds to support organizations that help DREAMers.

"This contribution reflects the company's values and the care and concern the Gonzalez family has for the DREAMers who are trying, as our family did, to live the American dream," the company said in a press release.

The Anaheim-based Northgate Market grew from a single store to a chain of 40 stores throughout California. More than 5,000 people are employed with the company, according to the release.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydonationsmoneyimmigrationdacaamerican dreamnonprofitbusinessAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Disneyland workers, resort reach fair-wage agreement
More Society
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News