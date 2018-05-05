FOOD & DRINK

Tosai Sushi serves up on-the-go rolls at Century City Westfield

Photo: Christine B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located inside the Westfield Century City at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., the fresh arrival is called Tosai Sushi.

The new eatery offers a more elevated take on food court sushi. It's the latest spot from restaurateur Tonny Soesanto, who has been in the restaurant business for more than 30 years.

According to Tosai Sushi's website, the business is environmentally conscious, using "the best, all-natural seafood from companies that emphasize sustainability and responsible environmental stewardship."

Diners can expect to find a broad range of items, ranging from classic sushi rolls to nigiri. Tosai also offers signature rolls that include the Crunchy Kaffir Lime Shrimp and the Sakura, which comes with tuna, salmon and shrimp. (See the full menu here.)

The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Gabriel H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 22, said, "Great choice of rolls: vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. I love how there are brown rice options as well. It's a great option for on-the-go sushi and good value."

Yelper Josh Y. added, "Very good. But also rather pricey. Surprisingly so for a food court sushi place. But worth it."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tosai Sushi is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday - Saturday and 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News