New florist Dolce Fiore now open in Glendale, with handcrafted arrangements and more

A new florist has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Dolce Fiore , the new arrival is located at 407 W. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale.Dolce Fiore specializes in custom, handcrafted floral arrangements for weddings and events. It also offers a range of bouquets and centerpieces for smaller occasions including prom and graduation, which start at $75. (Check out some of the shop's offerings here .)With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Dolce Fiore seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Yelper Chris S. said , "My absolute favorite florist! The team was so kind and listened to every detail I envisioned for my engagement party, bridal shower and wedding. My florals were just perfect."And Martin H. said , "They provide the nicest, freshest, long lasting flowers in Los Angeles, and I have been to multiple florists around the city. If you are trying to pay fair prices and get one-of-a-kind flower arrangements, definitely give this place a try -- they have earned my business."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Dolce Fiore is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.