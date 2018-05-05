BUSINESS

New florist Dolce Fiore now open in Glendale, with handcrafted arrangements and more

Photo: Dolce Fiore/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new florist has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Dolce Fiore, the new arrival is located at 407 W. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale.

Dolce Fiore specializes in custom, handcrafted floral arrangements for weddings and events. It also offers a range of bouquets and centerpieces for smaller occasions including prom and graduation, which start at $75. (Check out some of the shop's offerings here.)

With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Dolce Fiore seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Chris S. said, "My absolute favorite florist! The team was so kind and listened to every detail I envisioned for my engagement party, bridal shower and wedding. My florals were just perfect."

And Martin H. said, "They provide the nicest, freshest, long lasting flowers in Los Angeles, and I have been to multiple florists around the city. If you are trying to pay fair prices and get one-of-a-kind flower arrangements, definitely give this place a try -- they have earned my business."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Dolce Fiore is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News