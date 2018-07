More than 60 comic book stores in SoCal gave away comics, opening boundless fictional universes to eager readers.The list of 50 free comics included classics like the Avengers, Star Wars, Spider-Man, the Simpsons, and Pokemon to name a few.Pulp Fiction Comics in Long Beach collected canned goods in exchange for the freebies.The donated cans were given to the Los Angeles Food Bank.Free Comic Book Day started in 2002 and takes place nationwide.