Santa Monica requiring Frank Gehry to rework hotel project

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Frank Gehry is rethinking his proposed hotel in downtown Santa Monica.



Gehry's original vision was a 22-story tower, with luxury condos and 125 hotel rooms.

The city's new Downtown Community Plan required the world-renowned architect to go back to the drawing board and adhere to new height requirements.

Gehry's latest proposal brings the tower down to the required 130 feet.

It also eliminates the luxury condos and reduces the number of hotel rooms to 115.

Gehry's project is one of three major developments in downtown Santa Monica forced to alter their proposals in order to adhere to the new Downtown Plan requirements.
