4 cultural events around Glendale this week

Sharpen your tango steps

Explore Armenian activism

Enjoy Aztec dance and Cuban beats

Sip beer, eat Filipino food

Looking to spice up your to-do list this week?Easy. A handful of cultural events are coming to venues across Glendale.From an Armenian political art show to a Filipino food fest, here's where to find fresh cultural experiences this week.Twist and turn the night away with two world-premiere tango dancers. Every Wednesday night, intermediate and advance tango students join Carlos Barrionuevo and Mayte Valdes to sharpen their skills.Every Wednesday, 8:45-10 p.m.Bella Fitness, 329 N. Brand Blvd.$18 per drop-in, discounted class packages availableAll are invited to Tufenkian Fine Arts to view the new exhibition Graphic Movement: Armenian Political Activism. The exhibit explores posters, logos and iconography developed between 1975 and the present to shed light on and condemn the injustices Armenians experienced at the beginning of the 20th Century.Exhibition opens Thursday 5/10, 7 p.m.; show runs from 5/10-5/17Tufenkian Fine Arts, 216 S. Louise St.FreeThe monthly 222 EAST Performance Series returns to the Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Center. This month, catch dance performances from the Aztec dance group Yankuititl and Cuban music from Orquesta Charangoa.Saturday 5/12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, 218 S. Brand Blvd. (next to the Museum of Neon Art)FreeSaturday afternoon, help Brewyard Beer Company mark its second anniversary. The celebration features your favorite Filipino snacks, a video game tournament and fresh pints. Stick around after for a performance from local musical collective The Tens.Saturday 5/12; party runs from 1-6 p.m., The Tens perform at 7 p.m.Brewyard Beer Company, 906 Western Ave.$12