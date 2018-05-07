4 cultural events around Glendale this week

Easy. A handful of cultural events are coming to venues across Glendale.
From an Armenian political art show to a Filipino food fest, here's where to find fresh cultural experiences this week.
Sharpen your tango steps
Photo: zabaraorg/Flickr
Twist and turn the night away with two world-premiere tango dancers. Every Wednesday night, intermediate and advance tango students join Carlos Barrionuevo and Mayte Valdes to sharpen their skills.
The date: Every Wednesday, 8:45-10 p.m.
The location: Bella Fitness, 329 N. Brand Blvd.
The price: $18 per drop-in, discounted class packages available
Explore Armenian activism
A postcard by the Armenian political activist Hagop Hagopian. | Photo: Seta A./Yelp
All are invited to Tufenkian Fine Arts to view the new exhibition Graphic Movement: Armenian Political Activism. The exhibit explores posters, logos and iconography developed between 1975 and the present to shed light on and condemn the injustices Armenians experienced at the beginning of the 20th Century.
The date: Exhibition opens Thursday 5/10, 7 p.m.; show runs from 5/10-5/17
The location: Tufenkian Fine Arts, 216 S. Louise St.
The price: Free
Enjoy Aztec dance and Cuban beats
Photo: Jorge Gonzalez/Flickr
The monthly 222 EAST Performance Series returns to the Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Center. This month, catch dance performances from the Aztec dance group Yankuititl and Cuban music from Orquesta Charangoa.
The date: Saturday 5/12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The location: Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, 218 S. Brand Blvd. (next to the Museum of Neon Art)
The price: Free
Sip beer, eat Filipino food
Photo: Brewyard Beer Company
Saturday afternoon, help Brewyard Beer Company mark its second anniversary. The celebration features your favorite Filipino snacks, a video game tournament and fresh pints. Stick around after for a performance from local musical collective The Tens.
The date: Saturday 5/12; party runs from 1-6 p.m., The Tens perform at 7 p.m.
The location: Brewyard Beer Company, 906 Western Ave.
The price: $12
