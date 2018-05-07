COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 funky events in Burbank this week

Photo: Greyson Joralemon/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up a predictable weekly routine? No problem.

These events coming up around Burbank promise some unexpected treats.

Roll on the floor -- in your sweatpants



Photo: Kane Reinholdtsen/Unsplash

Slip into your favorite loungewear and head over to The Cookies & Sweatpants Show at Flappers Comedy Club. The stand-up comedy show features the area's hottest up-and-coming female comedians as well as surprise headliners you'll recognize from Comedy Central, Netflix and HBO.

The date: Wednesday 5/9, 9:30-11 p.m.

The location: Flappers Comedy Club Burbank, 102 E. Magnolia Blvd.

The price: $10

Buy tickets

Funk it up



Photo: Paul Zoetemeijer/Unsplash

Start your weekend early with 1221 Lounge's Thursday night Warm Up. The funk and disco party will feature special guests DJ HAZZE and Carl Gilkey, as well as resident DJs Roxswift and JP Creative.
The date: Thursday 5/10, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

The location: 1221 Lounge, 1221 N. San Fernando Blvd.

The price: Free

More details

Pointe and sip



Photo: Alexandre Tsuchiya/Unsplash

This Saturday morning, Lincoln Beer Company is transforming into a ballet bar. Practice ballet basics while sipping a fresh pint. Tutus are optional.

The date: Saturday 5/12, 10:30-11:45 a.m.

The location: Lincoln Beer Company, 3083 N. Lima St.
The price: $12

Buy tickets

Get goosebumps



Photo: Leximphoto/Unsplash

Love a good '90s horror story? Then pop by the opening of the tribute art show "Tales from the Crypt vs. Goosebumps" at Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum. Horror fans of all ages are invited to view the work of more than 40 artists, and enjoy live DJ sets and free treats.

The date: Saturday 5/12, 8-11:59 p.m.

The location: Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum, 3204 W. Magnolia Blvd.

The price: $10 at the door

More details
