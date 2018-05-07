Lusy's Mediterranean Cafe & Grill expands with new Encino location

A new Mediterranean spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Encino, called Lusy's Mediterranean Cafe & Grill, is located at 16200 Ventura Blvd.
The new spot comes courtesy of chef Lusy Gradzhyan and her husband Avedis Koshkaryan, who opened the first Lusy's in Valley Glen back in 2006, per the business' website. This is the second location for the Mediterranean eatery.
"Our recipes are family traditions -- some handed down from generation to generation," the restaurant explains. "Lusy learned to cook from her grandmother and believes in making meals from scratch and with quality ingredients."
On the extensive menu, look for the fresh salmon filet marinated in tarragon, lemon, Aleppo pepper and herbs; grilled chicken kebab with rice and pita bread; and hand-rolled red lentil bites made with cracked wheat and caramelized onions. (Take a look at what to expect with the delivery menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Lusy's Mediterranean Cafe & Grill has already made a good impression.
R H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 28, said, "Lusy's distinguishes itself in an area crowded with Mediterranean restaurants with the following: robust flavors, beautiful food presentation (even for delivery or takeout), excellent prices, welcoming staff and stellar customer service."
And Andrea S. added, "I'm pleased to say that the quality is top notch and consistency is there; it tasted exactly like her other location. Same menu, just different scenery. This is more of a to-go eatery, but you are more than welcome to stay and have a bite with the lovely seating arrangement they have inside and out."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lusy's Mediterranean Cafe & Grill is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
