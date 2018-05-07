A new bar and Armenian spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Ginetun Pandok, the new arrival is located at 333 N. Verdugo Rd. in Glendale.
This new spot specializes in a variety of traditional Armenian dishes like beef and chicken khorovats (kebabs), pork and lamb chops, basturma seasoned and air-dried raw beef, and more.
The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Inna K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 15, said, "Great place. Really loved it, very clean, beautiful, and lovely atmosphere. Service is friendly. Good menu, with a huge choice of different food. Very delicious. For sure go back again and again."
Yelper Nana M. added, "I ordered food for to go, it was fast, good customer service, delicious food, it was really good. I definitely will go back there again."
Head on over to check it out: Ginetun Pandok is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Glendale gets a new Armenian restaurant: Ginetun Pandok
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News