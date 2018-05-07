REAL ESTATE

Renting in Encino: What will $2,500 get you?

5460 White Oak Ave. | Photo: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Encino?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is walkable, has some public transportation and limited bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a two bedroom in Encino is currently hovering around $2,581.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

5140 White Oak Ave.






Listed at $2,421/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5140 White Oak Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans, granite countertops and large windows. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

5460 White Oak Ave





Here's a 990-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 5460 White Oak Ave. that's going for $2,200/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, ample cabinet space and a patio. Building amenities include two parking spots, secured entry, a swimming pool, on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pets are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

4757 Orion Ave.






Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom listing over at 4757 Orion Ave. It's also listed for $2,200/month for its 1,027-square-feet of space.

The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Check out the full listing here.)

5417 Zelzah Ave., #311






Check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment 5417 Zelzah Ave., which is listed for $2,095/month.

The unit offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and ample cabinet space. Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Pets are not allowed in this apartment.

(See the full listing here.)

5354 Yarmouth Ave.






Listed at $1,975/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5354 Yarmouth Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, quartz countertops, a ceiling fan and closet space. The building offers assigned parking, on-site management, a business center, on-site laundry and concierge service. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
