Renting in Los Angeles: What will $1,900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Los Angeles if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
223 N. Alvarado St., #212 (Historic Filipinotown)
Check out this 600-square-foot studio loft that's located at 223 N. Alvarado St. It's listed for $1,900/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, a patio and granite countertops. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
4627 Coldwater Canyon Ave. (Studio City)
Next, there's this apartment located at 4627 Coldwater Canyon Ave. (at Coldwater Canyon Avenue & Hortense Street). It's listed for $1,895/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the apartment, there are both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a balcony, granite countertops and closet space. Cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
3912 Laurel Canyon Blvd. (Studio City)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3912 Laurel Canyon Blvd. that's also going for $1,895/month.
The building boasts outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and reserved parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
919 N. Madison Ave. (East Hollywood)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 919 N. Madison Ave. It's listed for $1,895/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, large windows, granite countertops and high ceilings. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
11424 Killion St., #114241 (North Hollywood)
Located at 11424 Killion St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,895/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, a balcony, a new stove and generous cabinet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
